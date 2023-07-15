 Skip to main content
Hobson City to host Black Heritage Summit

HOBSON CITY The town of Hobson City is preparing to hold a public meeting of good food and enlightening history.

The Black Heritage Summit, planned under the auspices of the town’s newly formed Community Enhancement Committee along with the Sweet Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church, has set plans for the special event to be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the William E. Hutchings Sr. Building (formerly known as the old FEMA Building).

randy kelley

Dr. Randy B. Kelley

