Hobson City to host Black Heritage Summit

HOBSON CITY— The town of Hobson City is preparing to hold a public meeting of good food and enlightening history.
The Black Heritage Summit, planned under the auspices of the town’s newly formed Community Enhancement Committee along with the Sweet Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church, has set plans for the special event to be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22,at the William E. Hutchings Sr. Building (formerly known as the old FEMA Building).
There is no admission being charged to attend.
This community gathering will provide a soul food lunch and information on Black culture provided by guest speaker Dr. Randy B. Kelley, pastor of Lakeside United Methodist Church and chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.
When he contacted Kelley about being the guest speaker, committee lead organizer Bobby Malone said “it was a 30-minute conversation where I learned things I didn’t know.”
He said Kelley’s remarks will be in some ways “a continuation of Juneteenth and will be talking about some names in history of which many have probably never heard.”
“That is one of the reasons we want to have this,” Malone said. “There is a lot of African-American history that even many African-Americans do not know or appreciate. We see this as a way to help ensure that history and those legacies are not lost.”
Malone said the committee is urging parents to bring their young children to the event.
“We have more than a ‘one month a year history,’” Malone said. “We have a 24/7/12 months a year history and that is just not being taught. We want to share facts that people of other ethnic groups can understand and embrace.”
“I was always told if you don’t know your history, how will you know your future,” added committee member Helen Weeks.
Organizers of the event are quick to point out it’s not expected to be stuffy or intimidating in any way.
“All who come will be welcomed with a handshake, a hug and the offer to help in any way we can,” Malone said.
The summit is just one element of the plan that the new committee has developed to improve the historic town.
“We have already started a farmer’s market and hope to soon have a yard sale in the park where people can bring their goods and the committee can sell hot dogs to raise funds to provide more activities in Hobson City,” Malone said. “We want to have something happening here every month and remind people that Hobson City is here.”
The committee is comprised of Malone, Helen Weeks, Place No. 1 Council member La’Keisha Fantroy, Rodney F. Malone, Montressor Sudduth Sr. and Cardell Green and can be contacted by email at hobsoncityhall@bellsouth.net.