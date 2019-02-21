Hobson City’s black history program Saturday will include the usual dose of history, but in what might be regarded as a look to the future, will include a presentation about home ownership, too.
“This year we will be deviating from the typical program,” said Mayor Alberta McCrory. “We’re using this event to empower our citizens.”
A representative of the Fair Housing Agency of Alabama will share tips on how to become a homeowner, according to McCrory.
Otherwise, the event will have a familiar feel as it also celebrates the community’s 120th anniversary. It begins at 3 p.m. at the old FEMA building and will feature speakers from the city and a soul food dinner, according to McCrory.
“We’re going to have young people come back to talk about their experience growing up in Hobson City,” she said. “We want to give them a chance to tell us what they like about the city, but also what we can change to make it better.”
Hobson City became the state’s first all-black municipality in the late 19th century. The state House and Senate passed a bill last year that protects the town’s status as a municipality. For at least two decades after its founding, white political leaders of the Jim Crow era posed various legal challenges to the city’s existence.
McCrory said a filmmaker from the company Hiztorical Visions Productions will also make a presentation. The company hopes to make a documentary about the history of Hobson City.