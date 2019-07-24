Willie M. Bates Atkinson is 99 and has lived in Hobson City for her entire life, next to the house she was born in on Draper Street. The path to her front door has flowers lining the way, and there is a comfortable sitting area inside.
Next month, the street leading to that path will be renamed for Atkinson in recognition of her place in the local community.
“I’ve known Ms. Atkinson all of my life, and she’s always been a community person,” said Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory.
The land where Atkinson’s house stands was purchased by her grandfather, Will Bates, and another man, Jay Winston, in 1893. Her father and mother bought Winston’s property rights years later, and the land has been in the family ever since. Atkinson’s grandmother also owned property, a farm on the land where Fort McClellan would eventually be located.
Atkinson’s daughter, Willie Short, looks after her. Atkinson’s husband, Clyde Atkinson, was a Town Council member for 16 years, and ever since he died in 1988 her daughter has been there for her.
“She’s the oldest member at New Hope Baptist Church, she’s the oldest member of the Aquila Priscilla Lodge, and the oldest citizen born in Hobson City that still lives in Hobson City,” Short said. Aquila Priscilla Lodge is a local chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
McCrory pointed out Atkinson has been in the community for decades, and her presence serves as a reminder of the area’s history. This fact is what motivated the city to rename Draper Street to Atkinson Drive.
McCrory said the city plans to have the ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 in front of Atkinson’s home. Several streets will be blocked off, including Church and Morgan streets and parts of McDaniel Street.
“It’s nice. It’s wonderful,” Atkinson said about the renaming.
Atkinson said that when she was younger she enjoyed listening to a local band led by a man named Mr. Ballard play music in Hobson City Park. But over the years the community has changed.
“Times change and it’s just not what it used to be. We used to keep the streets clean and the cemetery clean,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said there are a number of things she is very proud of in her life. First, she said she has never smoked a cigarette, or had any beer or liquor. She has also read the Bible more times than she can count. And she has advice for anyone to live a long and happy life.
“Trust in God and treat your fellow man right,” Atkinson said.
When asked why she has stayed in Hobson City, Atkinson replied “I just never had a desire to move.”