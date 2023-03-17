 Skip to main content
Hobson City plans Black history celebration

HOBSON CITY — The debut of a new documentary and the naming of the FEMA building after a distinguished resident highlight the agenda for Hobson City’s annual Black History Celebration.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the old FEMA building located on 715 Martin Luther King Drive.

