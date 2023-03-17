Hobson City plans Black history celebration

HOBSON CITY — The debut of a new documentary and the naming of the FEMA building after a distinguished resident highlight the agenda for Hobson City’s annual Black History Celebration.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the old FEMA building located on 715 Martin Luther King Drive.
That facility will be officially named in honor of William Hutchings, former principal of C. E. Hanna Elementary School and the longest living principal of the former Calhoun County Training School.
The documentary, “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise,” by Theo Moore and Hiztorical Vision Production will be screened as part of the afternoon’s festivities.
The Talladega College Choir will perform and a soul food dinner will be served.
The program is open to the public and there is no charge.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.