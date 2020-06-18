Hobson City planning ‘Black Towns Matter’ celebration

Hobson City officials announced today the town plans to host a celebration Friday to celebrate the history of black settlements and recognize Juneteenth.
According to a news release from the town, the event is scheduled for noon until 5 p.m. Friday on Martin Luther King Drive.
The release described the event as a public art project, and invited people of all ethnicities to participate in painting a mural that will read “Black towns matter,” once finished. Paint, paintbrushes and chalk will be provided, officials said.
“We’re just bringing the people together for a little while on Friday,” Mayor Alberta McCrory said.
Hobson City, founded in 1899, is the oldest black municipality in the state and, according to the release, Martin Luther King Drive was once a successful business district, its shops owned exclusively by black men and women.
McCrory said Hobson City and settlements like it were intended to be a “safe haven,” where black people could freely vote, hold public offices and own land.
She said other black municipalities around the nation have plans to celebrate Friday.
Juneteenth, an unofficial American holiday, commemorates the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger’s 1865 reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to freed slaves in Texas, among the last places to receive word of the presidential order.
Officials urged those who planned to come to wear masks and practice social distancing to avoid spreading COVID-19.