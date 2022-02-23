Hobson City planning Black History program

HOBSON CITY — Mayor Alberta McCrory spoke recently on the town's plans to host its Black History program this coming Saturday at the former FEMA building.
“It will begin at 3 p.m. and Commander Eric McCoy from the Anniston Army Depot will be our featured speaker,” McCrory said. “We will probably hold the event by both in-person and Zoom.”
McCoy became the depot’s 37th commander in August 2021.
A native of Baltimore, Md., the commander began his career in 1998 working at the Pentagon and overseas after earning degrees in mental health, administration, policy management and strategic studies — a list not including an extensive military education, as well.
At a Town Council meeting in January, McCrory also told council members the accounts have now been formally established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama to aid in collecting funds for the restoration and maintenance of the former C.E. Hanna school.
Approved by the town council in mid-January, one of the funds will be used to restore what is currently used as the Hobson City Town Hall. The second fund will be an endowment marked specifically for future maintenance costs.
“I think that about now we have received out first donation,” McCrory said. “Someone saw the article in The Anniston Star and immediately responded to the foundation.”
The mayor said plans are to establish a database of those who were students at the school as well as everyone in the community “because we want all of the local support we can get.”
She said council members will have access to the foundation’s portal as well as the ability to contact foundation president and CEO Jennifer Maddox, “so you can see everything is aboveboard.”
Council members also agreed to review roads that might need repairing as well as what options the town might have to control the overgrowth on abandoned properties.