Hobson City hosts first Black Heritage Summit

HOBSON CITY— Dr. Randy B. Kelley stood in the William E. Hutchings Sr. Building in Hobson City Saturday morning.
As chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party and life-long civil rights activist, Kelley had been invited to speak at Hobson City’s first ever Black Heritage Summit.
Presented by the Historic Town of Hobson City Community Enhancement Committee and the Sweet Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church, soul food and soul-moving gospel were in no short supply at this lively community gathering.
In addition to the fried chicken, peppered hull peas, and tasty red velvet cake, event patrons enjoyed a colorful lineup of motivational civil rights and historical speakers such as Georgia Calhoun, and Kelley, who has spearheaded the largest Juneteenth Freedom Festival in the state for the past 15 years in Lanett, Ala.
In Lanett, people representing several ethnicities all joined together dancing in a freedom celebration for all, Kelley said.
“We pull people together across racial lines,” Kelley said.
Kelley spoke to the crowd with the purpose of education, as he said that is his greatest goal.
“I think it’s always about education. I’m going to preach the supposition that we celebrate too much and educate too little, and we don’t know what in the ham sandwich we celebrate most of the time,” Kelley said.
Carolyn McKinney, who has been affiliated with Hobson City for almost 16 years with her husband who is a pastor, said she was particularly excited to hear Dr. Kelley speak.
“It’s important to me because when you learn things that you don’t know, that means you grow,” McKinney said. “That not only means growth for me but growth for my children and my children’s children.”
McKinney said she and her husband work closely with Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory to “to enhance the city, as well as the people to motivate them to want the city to grow.”
Local civil rights legend Georgia Calhoun spoke at the event about the city’s intentions to build a Hobson City Museum.
She and Mayor McCrory are in the process of gathering town artifacts and historical pieces to preserve a part of the town’s history, Calhoun said.
“Hobson City was a second home growing up,” Calhoun said, as she spoke of her love for the town.
Whoops and whistles rang out in the large open space as folks welcomed each new speaker. Others who approached the podium, included Dr. Barbara B. Boyd, State Representative for District 34.
Those who missed out, don’t fret, as the informative day was the first of many to come, according to event organizer Bobby Malone.
“This is important for us as Blacks because we have failed to tell the story of our struggles. And when we look at Black history, our focus has been diverted to the emancipation rather than the Black freedom struggle,” Kelley said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.