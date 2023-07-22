 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hobson City hosts first Black Heritage Summit

Kelley speaks

Dr. Randy B. Kelley speaks at Hobson City’s first ever Black Heritage Summit.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

HOBSON CITY Dr. Randy B. Kelley stood in the William E. Hutchings Sr. Building in Hobson City Saturday morning. 

As chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party and life-long civil rights activist, Kelley had been invited to speak at Hobson City’s first ever Black Heritage Summit.   

Carolyn McKinney

Carolyn McKinney

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.