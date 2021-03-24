Hobson City has second vaccination event

Hobson City hosted its second COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday, and Mayor Alberta McCrory finally got her shot.
Last week the city used nearly all of its 100 Moderna vaccines during a mass vaccination organized by Quality of Life Health Services, and 100 more were set aside for Tuesday, dispensed at the former FEMA building off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Hobson City’s main road. McCrory said that 83 people were vaccinated Tuesday morning. Earlier in the day, she said she’d been pleased with the community turnout at both events, especially for Hobson City residents who could not make a trip to vaccination sites elsewhere.
She also got her first dose of the two-shot vaccine, she said, without any side effects.
“I’m not one that likes shots, but it was very comfortable,” McCrory said. “I feel really good. I thought I had a headache coming on, but it passed. I haven’t had any of that.”
McCrory has been actively encouraging the Black community to participate in vaccinations; in interviews with Montgomery newscasters she explained and hoped to dispel some of the community’s hesitation.
The infamous Tuskegee syphilis study that began in the 1930s and lasted for more than 40 years contributed to some of that caution, she explained. The study, conducted by the Public Health Service and Tuskegee University, claimed to be a treatment for syphilis in Black men, though they were never given effective treatments for the disease, even after simple penicillin became the treatment of choice in the 1940s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Misinformation had also been rampant through the first year of the pandemic; at one time, rumor had it that the melanin in the skin of Black people had given them immunity to the virus, which was untrue.
McCrory said better information led to local interest in the vaccine, however. Residents are ready to see the town get back to normal, or as close to it as possible, she said.
“They understand the importance of it and the seriousness of it, so they’re stepping up and coming out,” McCrory said.