Hobson City council veteran Deneva Barnes resigns

HOBSON CITY — Town Council member Deneva Barnes announced her resignation from the town’s governing body during its regular business session Monday night.
Barnes, who was responsible for reports on the city’s streets, made her announcement when the time came for her report during the council meeting.
“I don’t have anything on the streets,” Barnes said. “I just want to inform everyone I am resigning as of the end of March.”
She told The Anniston Star after the meeting she just felt that “it’s time after serving 14 years,” but expressed some frustration about her service.
“I have wanted to work for change,” Barnes said. “It just seems like I go to two meetings a month and that’s it. I feel underutilized. It’s just time.”
Mayor Alberta McCrory confirmed to the council Barnes had submitted her resignation in writing.
“I haven’t seen it, but that would put the council in a position to choose a replacement,” said city attorney Jake Mathews.
With Barnes’ resignation taking effect April 1, McCrory said that would leave the council in a position to consider a replacement as early as its April 5 meeting.