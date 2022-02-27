Hobson City celebrates Black History

HOBSON CITY — Residents of Hobson City came together Saturday afternoon for a reverent, soulful and joyous celebration of their heritage.
Held at the city’s FEMA building, the city’s annual Black History Program brought out hundreds who spanned generations, many dressed in clothes representing their Black heritage.
Members of the Advocating Health Literacy Council opened with the spiritual selection, “Wade In The Water,” accompanied by the electric choreography of the Hobson City Advocating Health Literacy Youth Council.
“As we gather to celebrate Black History Month, we recall how Black History has been America’s history,” said Hobson City Town Council member Anita Jackson in her greeting to those in attendance.
“We’re the soldiers who fought for our nation’s independence, who fought to hold the Union together, and who fought for freedom all around the world,” Jackson said. “We are the scientists and the adventurers who helped unleash America’s innovations. We stand on the shoulders of countless and nameless heroes that have marched for equality and justice for all.”
Jackson’s remarks were followed by a solo saxophone rendition of “Amazing Grace” by musician Richard Jackson.
“It may not look like it all the time, but we have arrived,” Jackson said. “We serve a God that doesn’t work in time, but in opportunities. We have to realize every day that we wake up, God gives us opportunity to be better than yesterday and to be successful.”
Dr. George Crawford, founder and lead surgeon of The Crawford Clinic in Anniston, gave remarks focused on the day’s theme of health and wellness.
“When I think about wellness, I break it down into two parts — personal wellness and community wellness,” Crawford said. “You have to make sure when something is not going the way it should, you take the opportunity and the resources we have to make ourselves well.”
Col. Eric McCoy, commander of the Anniston Army Depot, gave the afternoon’s keynote remarks.
“Everything we have done today celebrates the resiliency and power that is our story,” McCoy said. “Our story isn’t just part of the Army’s story. It’s part of the nation’s story and the diversity that makes our nation strong.”
“I want to speak of the time our ancestors have had serving under the flag of this nation even when they may not have been recognized as full citizens of that nation," he said.
Mayor Alberta McCrory ended the occasion with the presentation of the Dr. David Satcher Health Equity Awards to Dr. Almena Free, Dr. Angela Martin, Dr. George Crawford, Dr. Raul Magadia and Quality of Life Health Services.