HOBSON CITY — A colorfully dressed and jubilant crowd gathered at the former C. E. Hanna School in Hobson City for the town’s annual Black History Month program.
The town is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and in tribute the event’s emcee, Montressor Sudduth, called Hobson City “the sweetest city for a black man to work, play and live.”
The program in what’s now the town hall featured speakers from the community who shared why they hold Hobson City in such high regard. There were also several songs sprinkled throughout the event, led by a youth choir representing a wide range of ages.
“Every year in school there is the same question asked,” said Diarra Maull, a Oxford High School 9th-grader from Hobson City. “What do you want to be when you grow up? In my opinion the question should be: who do you want to become?”
Maull told the audience of her aspirations to become a certified nurse midwife, so she can nurture newborns and their mothers. She plans to attend Gadsden State Community College, where she is already enrolled in the Upward Bound program for high school students.
The 15-year-old also dreams of running for mayor of Hobson City, a declaration that drew widespread applause from the audience.
Fellow Hobson City native Dominique Mason spoke of her memories growing up playing softball and cheering for various football teams in the city.
“I lived a great number of my best days in Hobson City,” the 22-year-old said. “I graduated magna cum laude from the Alabama State University in three years.”
Mason attributed much of her success to her upbringing in the small, but tightly knit community.
“Hobson City is near and dear to my heart,” said Theo Moore, who hails from Anniston but whose grandparents and extended family are from Hobson City.
Moore, who holds a master’s degree in history from Troy University, was a teacher for five years before starting a film production company.
“A student said to me, ‘Mr. Moore, I’m black, I don’t read,’” he said. “I thought about it and you really can’t blame her because in history curriculum the only thing being taught is slavery, slavery, slavery, white accomplishment, white accomplishment, then slavery, slavery, slavery.”
He said if these students knew about black success stories such as Hobson City, Selma and Tuskegee, they might aim for higher achievement. To that end, Moore began making historical films that spell out the accomplishments of black Americans.
He is the executive director of Hiztorical Visions Productions, a company focused on creating films that educate, motivate and inspire the entire human race to make a difference in the world.
Moore told the audience about his plans to create a documentary about Hobson City and asked for old photos and family stories that could be used in the film.