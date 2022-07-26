 Skip to main content
Hobson City approves new lights for FEMA building

Mayor McCrory praises Sable Center plans

New Member

Town of Hobson City attorney Jake Mathews administers the oath of office to newly appointed Seat 1 Council member Lakeshia Fantroy prior to the council’s meeting Monday night.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

HOBSON CITY — New lights and a new council member topped the list of the Hobson City Town Council’s short agenda Monday night.

City Attorney Jake Mathews administered the oath of office to new Seat 1 Council member Lakeshia Fantroy prior to the start of the evening’s business.