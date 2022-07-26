Hobson City approves new lights for FEMA building

HOBSON CITY — New lights and a new council member topped the list of the Hobson City Town Council’s short agenda Monday night.
City Attorney Jake Mathews administered the oath of office to new Seat 1 Council member Lakeshia Fantroy prior to the start of the evening’s business.
Fantroy was approved to fill the Seat 1 vacancy during the council’s July 11 session. Seat 2 Council member Coretta Chander was appointed to fill that vacancy in June.
Mayor Alberta McCrory presented the council with a bid from J&S Electrical for $2,785 to replace the lighting system of the Federal Emergency Management Agency building.
The new system will upgrade the current system to LED technology.
“The lights we have out there have been there for 10 or 15 years,” McCrory said, noting the frequency of the building’s use. “It’s dark out there.”
Council members unanimously approved the awarding of the bid.
The council also approved the reappointment of Laquida Roberts to the Hobson City Housing Authority.
Prior to the meeting, McCrory told The Star she believed the reopening of the Sable Learning Center is important for the children of the community.
The center has remained closed for the past two years due to COVID-19.
McCrory was responding to The Star’s reporting in its June 16 edition that Maudine Holloway, longtime executive director of the nonprofit Community Enabler Developer, Inc., which oversees the learning center, intends to reopen the facility before the beginning of the school year.
“It certainly is a big deal for our school-aged kids because it gives them a place to go,” McCrory said. “It’s a needed program. That has been a place for children to go to for parents that work. We’re looking forward to it being open again.”
McCrory said the center has helped many children who attended there to eventually “serve in the military, go to college, have successful careers and do some great things.”
“The center’s presence is certainly felt in our community,” she said.