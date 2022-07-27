Hobson City announces Founder’s Day details

HOBSON CITY — Ministry and history will be the highlighted themes for Hobson City’s Founder’s Day Festival scheduled for Aug. 14-18.
The celebration begins with a meeting of spiritual renewal at J.B. Striplin Park on Sunday, Aug. 14, beginning at 3 p.m., according to Mayor Alberta McCrory.
Rev. Dennis McKinney of New Hope Baptist Church, Rev. Anthony Chatman of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, and the Kingdom Men Fellowship Ministry will host.
Attendees are requested to bring balloons to release in memory of loved ones who have passed away due to COVID-19.
“Community Night: Celebrating Who We Are” will be observed at the FEMA building beginning at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
The FEMA building will be the site of an all-day public forum on Aug. 17 beginning with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and special panel discussions beginning at 9 a.m.
A discussion on preserving significant places in historically overlooked and under-resourced communities will begin the day with representatives from the Alabama Historical Commission and the Alabama Black Heritage Council.
A tour of the Hobson City Museum for the Study of African-American History and Culture will be offered beginning at 11:15 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon with guest speaker attorney Cleo Thomas.
Thursday’s afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. addressing the topics of economic development and cultural heritage tourism in small towns.
The Mayor’s Heritage Banquet will be held Aug. 18 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Admission is $35. Charles Pearson, who was one of the Freedom Riders and is an author and honorary mayor of Hobson City, will be the guest speaker.
The evening will also provide a preview of the C.E. Hanna Elementary School/Calhoun County Training School preservation project, with the goal of raising $5 million by May 2025.
J.R. Striplin Park will be the site of the Hobson City Family Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Vendors for the Saturday event must have their completed applications and fees submitted to the city clerk by Aug. 15.