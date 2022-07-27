 Skip to main content
Hobson City announces Founder’s Day details

Historical Marker

A brief summation of Hobson City's early history is found on this town plaque.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

HOBSON CITY — Ministry and history will be the highlighted themes for Hobson City’s Founder’s Day Festival scheduled for Aug. 14-18.

The celebration begins with a meeting of spiritual renewal at J.B. Striplin Park on Sunday, Aug. 14, beginning at 3 p.m., according to Mayor Alberta McCrory.