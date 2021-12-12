Health Literacy event is fun and informative

HOBSON CITY — Concern for the health of community members in and near Hobson City motivated its leaders to host an event Saturday called Advancing Health Literacy.
Three doctors spoke in the morning hours at the old FEMA building behind C.E. Hanna School where the event was held. Medical doctors Raul Magadia, Almena Free and Angela Martin updated those present with information about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Martin offered COVID-19 vaccinations, while Regina Martin, a nurse practitioner with the Nephrology and Hypertension Consultant Co., conducted blood pressure checks.
Diabetes patients received bags filled with equipment to help them monitor their blood-sugar levels.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” said Mayor Alberta McCrory. “The weather didn’t keep people away, and we had twelve children vaccinated. Several adults had their first vaccination, and some of them received boosters.”
Charles Wright, the owner of The Hot Dog Factory, gave away his “American” hotdog. A local barber, Robert Miles Jr., cut hair for free.
One vendor distributed information about programs helping those with substance abuse issues. Other vendors sold jewelry, craft items and Christmas wreaths. Children sipped sodas, ate free pizza and mingled among the 200 or more visitors who dropped in throughout the day. Mostly, though, the focus was on how to improve the health of those who live in the community.
“We are emphasizing health because we are in the community giving shots daily,” said Dr. Martin, physician at the Pediatric Care Center of Northeast Alabama. “We give them from our office, and we are in pop-up clinics like this.”
McCrory and Orr awarded door prizes and boxes of Honey Baked Ham to attendees during last few minutes of the health fair.
A federal grant that funded the event requires that Hobson City host four events per year. The Saturday event was the second.