Grand opening marks debut of Hobson City Grocery

Hobson City Grocery, located at 608 McDaniel Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a grill fired up to feed everyone and an owner fired up to help out her community in a positive way.
“It kind of came by accident,” owner Michelle Malone said. “I was working from home and hating it.”
Malone said she had a friend who had spoken to the previous owner of the store and discovered that the owner of the store wanted to sell out.
“I had never done this kind of thing before, and I asked to let me think about it for a little while and see if this is something I want to do,” she said. “I wasn’t born and raised here, but my family is here. My grandmother’s house is right around the corner and my uncles used to have a business here. Everybody here knows me and I know most of the people.”
Malone said her decision to take the leap of faith was spurred by the knowledge “the community needed it.”
“With this store closed, everyone was having to go a long way to get those things they needed,” Malone said. “A lot of people are telling me they are glad the store is opened again. They come in. I know them. We have great conversations. I think it’s a good thing for Hobson City.”
“There really are no other businesses here right now and I wanted to do something to bring revenue back to the city,” she added.
She said plans are under way to provide not only a larger variety of items, but possibly some different services that are needed in the community.
“We have a suggestion box inside and we want customers to let us know some of the things they would like to see in the store and if we can get them, we will,” Malone said.
The store will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 7 p.m.
“We are opening early on weekdays because the kids catch the bus right across the street and some like to run in to catch a snack or get warm,” Malone said. “We have free coffee and doughnuts, and we are starting to offer sausage, biscuits and pancakes-on-a-stick for the kids in the mornings for those that don’t have the time to eat breakfast.”
She pointed out a bench in front of the store and added there will be seasonal plants added to the outdoors area.
“We want it to be welcoming,” Malone said. “When they come here, they look and see a familiar face. There is already a few that come by, and we’ll sit out here and talk about things that happened 20 years ago. I’m hoping in the spring we might even be able to have some type of community picnics.”
“It’s tiring, I’m exhausted, but I’m enjoying it,” Malone said.
Hobson City Grocery can be contacted by phone at 256-403-0548 or by email at hobsoncitygrocery@gmail.com.
PHOTO: HOBSON CITY GROCERY (Photo by Brian Graves)
Elijah Malone, store owner Michelle Malone, and Carmela Malone man the grill full of hot dogs during Saturday’s grand opening celebration of Hobson City Grocery.