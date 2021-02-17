Food giveaway brings crowd to Hobson City

HOBSON CITY — Dozens of cars lined up in the driveway around Hobson City town hall Wednesday morning as volunteers prepared to give away boxes of free food.
“We’re trying to feed as many people as we can,” said Anniston resident Frank Dubose, one of the organizers of the event.
Dubose said Gaines Chapel AME Church in Anniston worked with a Birmingham group called Feed Alabama to acquire truckloads of food for free distribution. Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory, in a text, said the group planned to offer 1,000 boxes of food in a drive-through giveaway.
It’s a scene that has grown increasingly familiar during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slump that followed. Organizers moved fast, announcing the food drive to the media only the night before the event. Masked workers — organizers said there were about 45 of them — loaded boxes of groceries into trunks of cars as people drove through.
Asked what’s in the typical box of food, McCrory opened one.
“We’ve got potatoes, milk, cabbage … Looks like bologna, sour cream in that one, and rotisserie chicken and cheese,” she said.
The mayor, directing traffic and volunteers, didn’t hang around to answer further questions.
Asked why the giveaway is happening now, Dubose said the need was obvious. Asked why in Hobson City, Dubose said organizers needed a large space to set up the drive-through, and the town was willing to cooperate.
“This is for anyone in Calhoun County,” Dubose said. “I’ve seen people out here this morning from Jacksonville. One lady was from Talladega, and one family was from Heflin.”
Hobson City resident Laverna R. McCallum lives near the town hall and was among the drivers in line. McCallum is disabled, and she said that during the pandemic she has learned to look out for food drives like this one.
“I don’t get any food stamps,” she said.
“Whenever the community is giving out food, I need to be there. That’s the logistics of it.”
She already had plans for a rotisserie chicken, should she get one.
“I need that because I can do a lot with chicken,” she said. “I can make homemade pot pies, I can make chicken and rice. We can eat off that for two or three days at a time.”
Dubose said organizers hope to return with more food soon.
“We’re going to have another truck in here in three weeks,” he said.