Fantroy appointed to Hobson City Town Council

HOBSON CITY — Former Town Clerk Lakeisha Fantroy has been appointed to fill the final vacancy on the Hobson City Town Council.
The action Monday night came after Fantroy and local businesswoman Melissa Malone both presented themselves as candidates for the position.
Council members recessed into executive session to discuss the decision before returning to regular session to announce the decision.
Fantroy, who served as the town clerk for four years, said she left the position because of health reasons, “but I don’t want to stop working for this city.”
The mother of two said she wants to work with the town’s children and “get them going.”
“We need more activities here instead of them going to Oxford, Anniston or Fort McClellan,” Fantroy said. “We have a perfectly good field here and people that are willing to volunteer and help. It just needs a little work and I believe with the right help and guidance it can all come back to Hobson City. I’m just here to serve the community the best way I can.”
Fantroy joins Coretta Chandler as the newest members of the town council. Chandler was appointed at the council’s June 27 meeting.
Mayor Alberta McCrory and the council thanked Malone for her interest and recommended she consider applying for the vacancy on the Housing Authority Board to better familiarize herself with city government.
McCrory also thanked Quinita Clark, who recently purchased the property better known as the old Bingo Hall on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
Jackson has made property improvements to the location and developed it as an event center for family occasions such as weddings and birthdays.
“I want to share the love that I have for when I get my family together,” Clark said.
Clark said she was appearing before the council to request help in getting street lighting for that roadway.
McCrory and the council said they would look into that situation to see what can be done.
“I appreciate our young people who are investing in our city,” McCrory said. “I appreciate [Clark] not just talking about what needs to be done, but actually doing it. There are other young people buying property in Hobson City in order to improve it.”
McCrory also mentioned the plans are being finalized for the annual Founders’ Day Festival scheduled for Aug. 14-20.