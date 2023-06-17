Enhancement committee hosts citywide Juneteenth in Hobson City

HOBSON CITY — Under the picnic table pavilion in J. R. Striplin Park, several members of the Historical Town of Hobson City Enhancement Committee sat soaking in the summer heat.
Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, several vendors were setting up in the park for the inaugural Hobson City Juneteenth celebration. Spearheading the project, Bobby Malone sat among them.
Malone said the newly formed committee comprised about 10 residents and was designed to further boost the presence of the city and give something for the locals to do.
“I got a group of interested citizens, about 10 of us, and we started planning things to try to help the mayor bring opportunities into the city. Part of the thing initially was to be the farmers market,” Malone said.
With the first couple of farmers markets a success, Malone said that the committee knew Juneteenth was coming and wanted to host an official event in the city.
The man spoke of the city with pride, and said he wanted to bring the community together.
Sitting near the edge of the park, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office provided security in its mobile command unit.
A small program was scheduled as they had guests speak on the definition and meaning of Juneteenth.
A total of 12 vendors had signed up for the event, including several food vendors. Kids walked around the park with sticky faces from slushy syrupy beverages in foam cups.
This will be the first of many to come, according to Malone. In addition to future Juneteenth events, Malone said the committee has several other events upcoming — such as Hobson City’s Founder’s Day.
