When Alberta McCrory showed up at the Mayors’ Conference on Entrepreneurship in Kansas City this year, organizers handed her a nametag that identified her as “mayor of Anniston.”
That generated an internal eye-roll from McCrory, who is not, in fact, Anniston’s mayor. It’s not the first time someone has mistaken her town, Hobson City, for its larger neighbor.
At Hobson City’s Town Hall, mail often comes with an Anniston address. Residents, too, often get mail addressed to Anniston. For McCrory, mayor of Alabama’s first black-run city, it’s more than an annoyance.
“The lack of a ZIP code is keeping the city a poor town,” McCrory said.
This spring, Hobson City leaders petitioned the U.S. Postal Service to grant Hobson City its own ZIP code. McCrory believes it’s the town’s shortest route to solving an identity crisis that, officials claim, could affect tax revenue.
Hobson isn’t alone in its search for a postal identity. Oxford’s City Council last month voted to ask the Postal Service to give the city its own postmaster, a move that city officials say would help them solidify their claim on addresses near the edge of town that are within Oxford’s city limits but have Anniston mailing addresses.
What’s in a name
In an age of digital maps, when Amazon packages and Domino’s pizza seem to find everyone on time, the city name on an envelope might not seem to matter much. But in Calhoun County, city names come with a weighty history.
Oxford was once the little sister of Anniston, which is still Calhoun County’s largest city and has long been the county seat. But after decades of growth along Interstate 20, Oxford is likely nearing Anniston in size, with both cities estimated to have about 21,000 residents, according to the latest census numbers.
Hobson City was once part of Oxford. Known in the 1900s as Moree Quarter, it was an all-black neighborhood. In the 1890s, upset with the outcome of a local election, the city de-annexed Moree Quarter. Those neighbors in 1899 formed their own town, named after white Spanish-American War hero Richmond Hobson. Hobson City was the first municipality in Alabama with a black mayor and council.
Today, Hobson City is the county’s smallest town according the latest census estimates, with about 760 residents, $600,000 in annual revenue and a water system plagued by leaky pipes that need replacing.
McCrory worries that the lack of a Hobson City address is robbing the city of new income. The state now charges a kind of sales tax on online purchases, distributing some of the money to the city where the online purchase was made.
McCrory believes the ZIP problem may also be connected to other struggles the city faces.
“GPS systems won’t recognize Hobson City as a city,” McCrory said.
Oxford officials cited similar issues last month in their request for a postmaster for their city. Oxford has its own ZIP code and post offices, but the mail for the city is processed in Anniston.
Mayor Alton Craft said last month that he believed a postmaster’s office in the city would eliminate the use of Anniston addresses in the city.
‘Not feasible’
The Star’s attempts to reach postal officials for comment on both cities’ postal issues were unsuccessful last week.
But McCrory still has her correspondence with the postal service. In 2009 and again this year the city wrote to request a ZIP code.
“You have not mentioned an issue or problem with mail delivery,” Clayton Mitchell, an operations support manager for the postal service wrote in his reply. Mitchell wrote that a new ZIP code was “not feasible at this time,” and he cited the Anniston area’s shrinking population as a reason. The 36201 ZIP code, which Anniston shares with Hobson City, is declining by about sixth tenths of a percent per year, he wrote.
According to a 2006 report by the Congressional Research Service, the addition of a ZIP code typically requires growth.
“The establishment of 25,000 new deliveries or 50 carrier routes is the threshold for review,” the report states. Among the top reasons cities ask for ZIP changes, according to the report: sales tax revenue that’s sent to the wrong city because of an out-of-city mailing address. The report was completed before online sales were taxed in most states.
That’s very much the revenue McCrory wants to tap. Hobson City has only a few brick-and-mortar businesses, but the introduction of an online sales tax system in recent years opened the door to more revenue for the city.
Curtis Stewart, deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue, said there may be another solution. The city could check with the state Revenue Department to make sure addresses are in the correct city in the state’s database.
“If there’s an address in question, we can look it up,” he said.
According to state records, $10,534 in simplified sellers use tax — tax collected from sales online — went to Hobson City in the past year. Anniston, with about 20 times the population of Hobson City, collected $315,679. Ohatchee, the county’s second-smallest city with about 1,000 residents, collected $16,623.