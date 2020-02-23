Annual Hobson City program set for Feb. 29

Hobson City is set to hold its annual black history program this coming Saturday, but Mayor Alberta McCrory said there will be plenty of looking forward to go along with reflections of history.
“We’ve got a very busy time planned,” McCrory said. “We think this is a very good time to update and celebrate at the same time.”
The event is set to begin at 2 p.m. at J.R. Striplin Park, where a historical marker will be unveiled before attendees trek to Memorial Garden Cemetery for the unveiling of a second marker.
“Even people who didn’t live here bought burial sites because they had a certain love for this city,” McCrory said of the cemetery.
The program proper will begin at 3 p.m. at the Federal Emergency Management Building behind the former C.E. Hanna Elementary School.
Two college students with Hobson City connections, Spelman College political science major Ciera Smith and Troy University nursing student Demond Chandler, will speak on their experiences, as will Bakari Mackey, the director of Oxford-based youth nonprofit Life Experiences Outreach Project.
Choir and dance groups from New Hope Baptist and Oak Ridge Baptist churches will perform, McCrory said, and she and others will provide updates on the recent past and future of the town.
McCrory said she hopes younger residents can learn something about Hobson City’s history.
“It’s so very important for them to know and remember their history,” McCrory said.
Hobson City was founded in 1899, soon after Oxford redrew its city limits to exclude a black voting population in what was then called Moree Quarter. The city was the first black-run city in Alabama, with black leadership, law enforcement officers and judges.
“It’s important for our people to know who we are,” McCrory said. “We came from strong roots.What we have to do is keep building on that.”