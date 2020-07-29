Look Back ... to Zinn Park playground attractions, 1945

July 29, 1945, in The Star: According to Anniston Parks Superintendent L. G. Prentice, the recreation program in Zinn Park this summer is available to all ages and is buzzing with activity. On the playground for small children, for example, located beside the tennis courts, are see-saws, chute slides and giant strides; this year the wading pool has been converted into a spray pool [presumably an ancestor of today’s splash pad]. The outdoors stone cooking stove was built this year, west of the pool and refreshment stand, for the use of public picnickers who are fortunate enough to secure meat to barbecue, broil, etc.
July 29, 1995, in The Star: Two area ministries have launched campaigns to make back-to-school shopping sprees feasible for more families this year. Interfaith Ministries in Anniston and the newly formed Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center seek donations of school supplies to help needy children in Calhoun County. The Outreach Center was formed during the past few months by 13 churches in the Jacksonville Ministerial Association. First United Methodist Church has provided a house on West Francis Street for the center’s headquarters. The Rev. Bill Lucas, rector of St. Charles Catholic Church in Jacksonville, heads the center’s steering committee.