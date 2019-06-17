June 10, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 10, 1994: Eric Brandon Arnold, a recent graduate of Wellborn High School, received the Outstanding High School Student award from the Calhoun County Board of Education. He also received the Tyson Merit Award. Eric was active in many sports while in high school. He’s the son of Vickie Loman and Brandon Arnold of Anniston and he plans to attend Jacksonville State University. Also this date: A junior at Samford University, Kyle Emerson of Anniston, in a few days will commence a cross-country bicycle ride along with 49 other cyclists. Members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, they’ll pedal from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., to raise money for the severely handicapped.