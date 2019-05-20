May 20, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 20, 1994: Word that the leadership at Fort McClellan is considering closing the fort’s Abrams Library has swept across the post recently — and those who depend upon the library are upset. The library has 14,000 borrowers on its rolls and serves civilian employees, active-duty, reserve and retired military and their dependents 32 hours a week. “The library is integral to the learning and educational process of the children and families,” said Amy Stilwell, a library patron. “Is this really one of the services we want to cut?” Users of the post library say it is more convenient than libraries in downtown Anniston or Jacksonville. It also doesn’t charge late fees and it has a wide variety of videos and books on tape. Army officials say a final decision has not been made on the matter. Also this date: Anniston High School Class of 1994 valedictorian Sheree Booke is also the winner of a new red Geo Metro. A local scholastic organization, Education Par Excellence, this year awarded scholarships to 15 other seniors graduating from schools in Calhoun County, but only valedictorians and salutatorians were eligible for the drawing for the car. Miss Booke plans to attend the University of Montevallo to study speech pathology. Additionally: Fans of actor Burt Reynolds are no doubt sad to learn that his sweet, smart sitcom Evening Shade has been canceled by CBS after a modest 4-year run.