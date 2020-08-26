Look Back ... to women's willingness to give up jobs, 1945

Aug. 26, 1945, in The Star: Women donned trousers to help win the war, but they have no desire to wear the pants in the family when the men start coming home. That seems to be the general trend of opinion around Anniston if the female workers interviewed this past week may be taken as typical. Every one of them spoke enthusiastically about her work, all believing their jobs had been interesting and actually easier than housework. But those who are married did not hesitate in saying they’d be going back to housekeeping when the official breadwinner of the house returns from the war. Women interviewed for the article include Mrs. Roberta K. Piece, 406 Chestnut Ave.; Mrs. Maude W. Duke of Anniston, Route 3; Miss Nettie Owen, 1705 Noble St.; Miss Lou Landreth of 405 Goodwin Circle; Mrs. E. T. Waddell, DeSoto Manor, Bynum; and Mrs. Clara Ponder of Choccolocco.
Also this date: Anniston High School will field a junior varsity team during the 1945 football season. The team will be new this year and will be called the “Bullpups.” It will play a five or six game schedule with smaller schools in the area.
Aug. 26, 1995, in The Star: An industrial landfill that the Calhoun County Commission did not even realize it had previously approved has become an 80-acre thorn in its side. At yesterday morning’s commission meeting, residents who live near the landfill off Reaves Road, just west of Anniston, came to ask the commissioners how the landfill project got so far without public comment. The commissioners did not have a good answer. It was in July 1993 that Tommy Taylor told the commission he planned to build a landfill to accept 50 tons per day of construction and demolition debris. The commissioners took no action — which under regulatory law meant they were OK with it and the state could go ahead and approve it, if it so desired.