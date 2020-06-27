Look Back ... to white supremacy at the polls, 1945

June 27, 1945, in The Star: A proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution specifically designed to “insure white supremacy” at Alabama polls — so described by its sponsor — received final legislative approval today and will be submitted to the voters in the 1946 general election. By a vote of 27 to 3 the Senate passed a House-approved measure which, if ratified by the people, will require prospective voters to be able to “understand and explain” the Constitution before they can be registered. The present law states only that they must be able to read the Constitution or that they must own $300 worth of property. The proposed amendment would take the property ownership provision out of the state constitution entirely. [The amendment was indeed passed by Alabama’s voters in November of the following year, 1946.]
June 27, 1995, in The Star: By the end of this year, motorists on Interstate 20 and U.S. 431 will see signs telling them to tune to an AM radio station, but not for music or talk radio. They’ll hear news about what to do in Anniston. With the radio station up and running by this fall or early next year, city officials hope to lure Olympic-bound motorists into Anniston to shop, eat, buy gas, visit the museums and see other attractions. The station, expected to cost about $42,000, will be the first of its kind in Alabama, according to one radio industry source.
Also this date: If Fort McClellan literally shut its gates tomorrow, the Jacksonville elementary and high schools would lose 350 of the estimated 1,700 students now enrolled there, school officials estimate.