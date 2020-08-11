Look Back … to when “60 Minutes” came to town, 1995.

Aug. 11, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 11, 1995, in The Star: The Community Action Agency of Calhoun Cleburne and Cherokee Counties, a nonprofit operating on a average annual budget of $3 million, is laying off 30 of its employees for one month each due to cuts in its state and federal budget allocations totaling $75,000. The local CAA employs 125 people. Four hundred children attend CAA’s Head Start program and 390 families benefit from its utility-payment assistance programs. Also this date: Mike Wallace and a film crew from 60 Minutes have been in Anniston this week to interview Calhoun County District Attorney Joe Hubbard and others involved in the case of convicted Piedmont drug kingpin David Ronald Chandler. The 1991 trial that put Chandler on death row was the first conviction under a federal law aimed at cracking down on drug rings, but the story has gotten interesting because three of the witnesses in the case recently changed their stories. It’s thought that the 60 Minutes segment will be ready for broadcast on WJSU TV-40 by mid-October.