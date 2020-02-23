Look Back ... to what we want to see on cable TV, 1995

Feb. 23, 1945, in The Star: Although Feb. 4 is the anniversary of Anniston’s birth as a corporation by virtue of incorporation papers granted by the State Legislature in 1879, Feb. 23, today, marks the anniversary of the amendment and greater amplification of that charter by act of the legislature in 1889. Also this date: In an advertisement extolling the virtues and benefits of being an Anniston Star newspaper carrier, parents of teenage boys are told the work “engages [him] in daily outdoor activity that will give him a strong body and trained mind.” The sales pitch concludes, “Is it any wonder that our carrier staff is such a happy group of red-blooded boys, or that so many of these intelligent, well-trained lads will occupy positions of leadership a few years hence?”
Feb. 23, 1995, in The Star: Eight hundred seventy-eight readers responded to an Anniston Star survey about which cable TV channels they’d like to add or get rid of, and most said they want to see the History Channel and the Sci-Fi Channel. As it happens, both channels will be added to the standard lineup from Anniston NewChannels starting March 1. The addition of these channels will, however, raise the standard cable service rate from $19.95 per month to $20.68. Standard service will also add C-SPAN2. Those who subscribe locally to Cable Plus (American Movie Classics and SportsSouth) will enjoy the addition of the Cartoon Network and ESPN2 -- both ranked highly in the Star poll -- as well as Court TV, the Golf Channel and fXM: Movies from Fox. Anniston NewChannels general manager Don Richey said fXM is comparable to Turner Classic Movies, offering commercial free uncut movies from the Twentieth Century Fox library. The cost of Cable Plus will rise to $3.25 per month, from $1.50.