Look Back ... to what the depot did during the war, 1945

Sept. 10, 1945, in The Star: Figures which can now be released at war’s end show that the wartime activities of Anniston Ordnance Depot included the handling of about 800,000 tons of ammunition; the overhaul of about 3,000 vehicles or vehicle-type pieces, such as light tanks, scout cars and artillery; the shipment of more than 500,000 line items; and the processing and shipment of more than 14,000 tons of returned materiel. AOD was first conceived of in the summer of 1940 as a safe storage spot for reserve ammunition in peacetime — now it encompasses 24 square miles. At its peak, it provided jobs for more than 6,000 people.
Sept. 10, 1995, in The Star: Two years ago, officials at Fort McClellan said residents who live beyond the borders of the base need not worry about contamination of land or water at the fort. Now, it appears there might be cause for concern after all: Contamination from an old landfill on the northernmost part of the base is presumed to have leaked into groundwater. The city of Weaver is situated about five miles from the landfill and residents there get their drinking water from two wells near the site.