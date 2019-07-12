July 12, 1944, in The Star: A letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon McKinney of 808 Quintard Ave., from Lt. William McKinney produces a graphic description of a kill-or-be-killed confrontation with a German soldier on a European battlefield, at or soon after the invasion. William wrote the letter, scratched out on paper with a borrowed pen, from his hospital bed in England on July 1. “The man who shot me fired at almost a point blank range. We were no more than three feet apart when he fired. It was a surprise to both of us because we ran face to face as I started through a break in a hedgerow, both of us scared stiff as we met. … I was very lucky to have my short, rapid firing carbine because by the time I swung it into a firing position the barrel was practically in his stomach. A rifle would have been too long. … It is indeed a strange and frightful feeling to be looking a man straight in the eyes and at the same time blowing his guts all over a hillside. … I’ve seen his face in my sleep several times already and I usually wake up in a cold sweat.” Also this date: Jacksonville has a swimming pool at its elementary school, a summertime attraction that local leaders want to try to open to everyone on Friday and Saturday evenings during these hot weeks. A small admission fee will be charged.
July 12, 1994, in The Star: To a room packed last night with supporters, including most of Piedmont’s 11-person police force, Michael Richards explained why he had resigned a short time before as chief of police after just nine months on the job. He explained he had grown frustrated when city officials called his officers to ask about ongoing investigations and frowned on paying overtime to solve major cases. He said he had been told to keep quiet about improvements needed after a suicide in the City Jail. Also this date: Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, and other officials have taken the first steps toward development of the ruins of Janney Furnace, a Civil War site near Ohatchee, into a tourist attraction. Ghee speculates it could be “one of the most important small parks in the county.” The site’s current owner, former Ohatchee Mayor Roscoe Winn, agrees. “It’s got to be a nice park or I’m not going to sell it. They haven’t got the deed to it yet.”