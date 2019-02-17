Feb. 17, 1944, in The Star: City boys need to stop committing acts of vandalism against city property, Anniston police Chief J. L. Peek warns. “Prosecution will be made of the boys who persist in shooting .22 rifles and air guns in destroying street lights and property near home sites,” he said this morning. “If cases are again reported, it will be necessary to arrest and prosecute the offenders.” Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon at Ohatchee Baptist Church for A. A. Williams, a lifelong resident of Calhoun County who died yesterday at the age of 86. Mr. Williams, a successful farmer, was also the first school teacher in his community, a distinction that was honored when officials named the school for him. He was the oldest member of Ohatchee Baptist. Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Emma Griffin Williams; two sons, Fred A. Williams of Jacksonville and Walker S. Williams of Washington state; and one daughter, Mrs. Roy Graves of Fyffe.
Feb. 17, 1994, in The Star: During a public meeting yesterday afternoon, the Alabama Chemical Demilitarization Citizens Advisory Commission asked Anniston and Calhoun County to join them in opposing to potential uses of a disposal facility. The commission does not want chemical weapons or hazardous waste transported to the depot while its own chemical stockpile is being destroyed, and after that happens, it doesn’t want the facility to be kept up just to hold some other kind of waste product. Also this date: The Immigration and Naturalization Service has decided to charge people seeking political asylum in the United States a $130 fee and delay issuing them work permits for 150 days in an effort to deter new applicants and cut the immense backlog of asylum claims, the agency’s deputy commissioner said yesterday. The fees would make the United States the only nation in the world to charge an application fee for people who contend they are fleeing persecution in their homelands, according to the United Nations. The filing fees would help pay for a proposed doubling of the corps of 150 asylum officers.