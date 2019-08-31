Aug. 31, 1944, in The Star: Addressing Anniston’s white teachers at the annual institute they attend before the start of school, R. H. Price, of the Department of Education in Montgomery, urged local, state and federal resources to be combined to give heavy financial support to public education to meet the need of schools in the postwar world. Registration in all city schools will be held tomorrow and classes will start Sept. 4. Also this date: On this eve of the fifth anniversary of the beginning of the continental war, there is a growing belief in official and semi-official quarters that war in Europe can be ended within the next 35 days if the Allies get good weather and a fair share of the battle breaks. Even the most conservative military view agrees that the next five weeks should see the armed power of Hitler’s Third Reich broken, even if there is some guerrilla warfare for a time afterward.
Aug. 31, 1994, in The Star: High school students in Talladega County are being told to pull their pants up, keep their bandanas in their pockets and maybe think about book straps to replace banned book bags. Area schools are joining a national trend in enforcing stricter dress codes, in part as a way to reduce the potential for violence. Not that there is a problem, of course, officials say — they just want to keep it that way. Also this date: Anniston firefighters and police are making sure their needs are known as the Anniston City Council ponders what to cut and what to include in next year’s city budget. Many members of both departments say they have to work at least one other job to make ends meet. The average salary for an Anniston police officer, for example, is $22,000 a year, police investigator Glen Pettus said. The starting salary for an officer in the department is $19,032 a year.