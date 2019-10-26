Oct. 26, 1944, in The Star: More than 6,000 people packed the Anniston Memorial Stadium last night to see the Army war show put on by the Army Firepower Caravan. The crowd was thrilled to see and hear the firing of the 105 mm Howitzer as well as the bazookas and flame throwers. A carpet of smoke was laid on the entire field by a smoke generator, as was done in the real-life attack on Anzio Beachhead. There was also an exhibition of hand-to-hand fighting and what our soldiers on the front lines do about mines and booby traps. A total of 62 officers and enlisted men took part in the show. Also this date: Alabama Sen. Lister Hill, in town yesterday to address a Democratic Victory Rally, was not able to inspect the new Memorial Hospital as he had hoped to do during his visit. He didn’t get to Anniston until around 5:30 p.m. Hill is a high-ranking member of the Senate and told Democratic voters gathered at the Jefferson Davis Hotel that retaining Roosevelt in the presidency and Democrats as the majority party will provide the greater chance for Fort McClellan to thrive in the postwar era. Judge Lamar Field introduced guests at the party rally and Col. Harry M. Ayers introduced Sen. Hill, whose remarks were broadcast over radio station WHMA.
Oct. 26, 1994, in The Star: For the third time in three years, Calhoun County is getting a new commuter airline to provide service to Atlanta. Starting Nov. 1, Gulfstream International Airlines of Miami will begin serving Anniston Metropolitan Airport, replacing GP Express of Grand Island, Neb., which had served the airport for a little more than two years. Also this date: The first frost of the season will be felt by people and plants alike tonight, but it’s right on time – the average date for the first frost is Oct. 23, while the first freeze generally occurs on Nov. 1. Tonight’s temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper 30s in this region of the state, according to an Auburn meteorologist. Additionally: The Anniston City Council last night approved a master construction plan for the first phase of a 26-home subdivision between Constantine and Johnson avenues – all to be built, over time, by Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County. Five homes will be built in the first phase.