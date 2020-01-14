Look Back … to war-effort recognition for 3 Anniston schools, 1945

Jan. 14, 1945, in The Star: Three Anniston schools recently earned “Minute Man Schools At War” flags by virtue of having at least 90 percent of the students participating in buying war bonds or stamps. The flags were presented to the schools by Mrs. G. N. McCarty, chairman of the school division of the Calhoun County War Bond organization. The three winning schools, and their principals, were Woodstock School, Mrs. Mary Meigs; Wilmer Avenue School, Miss Lois Carson; and Cobb Avenue School, Mr. A. W. Rice. [Pictures show each school and its student body gathered outdoors surrounding the flag.] Also this date: A new building for The Jacksonville News is nearing completion and will be occupied within the next few days. The building is located on East Clinton Street on a lot the newspaper company bought from the Crow estate. The public will be invited to visit the new location as soon as the machinery is installed and the regular routine is resumed.
Jan. 14, 1995, in The Star: Efforts to persuade Amtrak to reconsider its plans to cut service on its Crescent and Gulf Breeze lines apparently have failed. The rail company announced yesterday that the Crescent, which stops in Anniston, will make southbound runs through Alabama on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and northbound runs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays under its plan to reduce operations. The change takes effect Feb. 1. Also this date: What’s on at the movies this weekend? Selections from the Plaza Cinemas include Legends of the Fall, Richie Rich and Demon Knight. Up the highway at Carmike Cinemas choices include Jungle Book, Little Women and Dumb and Dumber. The Special Film Series selection this time is Barcelona.