Look Back … to USO celebrating an anniversary, 1945

Jan. 28, 1945, in The Star: The Army’s top leadership at Fort McClellan headlined a large gathering of local residents at the USO Club at 112 E. 12th Street on the evening of Jan. 26 to honor the hundreds of Anniston citizens who have had a part in the operations of the USO as conducted by the YMCA. The large upper social space of the USO Club was filled to overflowing. The occasion was the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the formal opening of this USO Club which was opened by the YMCA prior to the establishment of the USO itself. Also this date: From a column of news from the Anniston High School campus, we learn that on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Kiwanis Club, Nat Springer and Johnny Edwards, who are Junior Kiwanians, conducted a forum on the topic, “Should the Voting Age Be Lowered to 18?” Nat took the affirmative side and Johnny the negative. Reports are that the Kiwanians enjoyed the forum a lot.
Jan. 28, 1995, in The Star: The Parent Teacher Organization of Randolph Park Elementary School has called an emergency meeting with the City Board of Education. Conflict between the two entities arose recently when Cobb Elementary School teacher Joan Frazier, Anniston’s 1993 Elementary Teacher of the Year, was chosen to replace retired Principal Cornell Howard. The PTO wants longtime Randolph Park teacher Sandra Gunter as the new principal. However, at a recent meeting with the PTO, Superintendent Paul Goodwin reaffirmed that Mrs. Frazier is the right choice and she will start the job Monday.