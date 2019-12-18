Look Back ... to unexciting text scores, 1994

Dec. 18, 1944, in The Star: The Calhoun County War Bond Committee will devote efforts this week to the promotion of giving War Bonds as Christmas presents in an effort to boost Calhoun County’s figures toward the victory quota in the Sixth War Loan Campaign. Also this date: The season’s championship game of the National Professional Football League was held yesterday at New York’s Polo Grounds, where the Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 14-7. The championship win somewhat avenged the 24-0 loss the Packers suffered to the Giants earlier in the 10-game season. Attendance Sunday was about 46,000.
Dec. 18, 1994, in The Star: Results from the first High School Basic Skills Exit Exam this year don’t show a lot of change from last year’s first-round scores. Statewide, at least 22 percent of junior taking the three-part exam – which students must pass to graduate with a high school diploma – failed at least one portion. That’s a barely discernible improvement from last fall’s 23 percent. The Talladega city school system continues to post the highest failure rate on the text, followed closely this year by Anniston. The highest percentage of students passing the test was found in Piedmont, Oxford and Jacksonville. (The test was toughened three years ago after critics said the nearly 100-percent pass rate indicated that the standard was too low.) Also this date: The Alabama Association of School Boards has awarded Anniston Star education writer Judy Johnson first prize in a news media contest for her coverage of local schools.