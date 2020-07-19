Look Back ... to undoing a procedural mistake, 1995

July 19, 1945, in The Star: Eight German prisoners of war in the POW camp at Fort McClellan were convicted at a general courts-martial of an assault on a fellow prisoner and sentenced to one year at hard labor without pay. Fort McClellan post commander Col. George C. Nielsen announced the verdict, which was for a crime he termed a “gang attack” on another German prisoner. The victim eventually recovered from his injuries. Also this date: According to an Associated Press report: “Army and Navy leaders are planning for the war against Japan to run at least until the last months of 1946. This is the blunt truth, as of today, despite a flood of rumors in Washington that some significant development is imminent in the Pacific conflict.”
July 19, 1995, in The Star: When the Anniston City Council disbanded the board that governed the operation of the city’s airport, members failed to consider that the U.S. Commerce Department requires that a city have an airport board in place before the facility can be considered for designation as a foreign trade zone. Such a zone would save businesses money on import and export items. To remedy the oversight, Mayor David Dethrage asked that the council consider creating a new five-member board to oversee airport operations, albeit with less authority than the previous one.