July 14, 1944, in The Star: Some public eating and drinking establishments in Anniston face the possibility of having their permits to operate revoked by the County Health Department unless they sterilize their equipment, according to Dr. J. E. Dunn, county health officer. Dr. Dunn states that recent inspections made at night revealed very few places are adequately sterilizing or even doing a good washing of the repeated service equipment such as glasses, plates, knives and forks. “The places are equipped to do the job but are not doing it,” he said. Also this date: Clarence William Monk, 42, an Anniston man who has a widespread, even national, reputation as a swimming and diving expert and teacher, died today at noon at 1003½ Noble Street. Mr. Monk had for many years served as swimming instructor at Oxford Lake; he also was in business as a tailor in Anniston. His father, J. W., survives him, as does his wife, Mrs. Chloe Gaither Monk. Death was attributed to an episode of violent convulsions, the lasting effect of a spinal injury he suffered 10 years ago while executing a high dive.
July 14, 1994, in The Star: Dan Spaulding has returned to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, this time with greater responsibility. Spaulding, 33, of Aurora, Colo., was a naturalist at the museum from 1987-89 before he was hired to an education post at Tallahassee Junior Museum in Florida. Spaulding’s new title here is curator of education, a position he’ll hold as he completes work on a graduate degree in biology at Jacksonville State University. “It was a rare opportunity to bring someone who was successful previously at the museum back,” said museum director Chris Reich. Also this date: Anniston Star entertainment writer Mike Stedham offers one of several reasons why tickets for The Rolling Stones’ upcoming national tour might not sell as well as those for the 1989 tour did: “The Rolling Stones may not quit or die anytime soon…. Keith doesn’t look any closer to death than he did a decade ago. So there’s no real pressure to go to what may be the last Stones show ever.”