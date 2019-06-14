June 14, 1944, in The Star: A number of Anniston’s teenagers organized themselves into a membership club last night, with a plan to set up headquarters in the gymnasium of the AMI [Alabama Military Institute] building between 7th and 8th streets, facing Leighton. They believe they can get the space renovated for their needs for about $3,500. Vice presidents of the group — which has yet to select a name — will be Nathan Springer Jr. and J. C. Henderson and the president will be George Nichopoulos. Also this date: Work on the telephone service to Cheaha State Park has been completed, the result being that the visiting public now has access to two ’phones there. One is located in the custodian’s house and the other is in the lodge — 4404 and 4402, respectively. There had previously been one telephone line to the park, but the connection was frequently bad; thus, the need for the work.
June 14, 1994, in The Star: Downtown Anniston is starting to make a comeback, based on the number of new businesses that have popped up there recently. These include a clothing store, a flower shop, a book store and a deli. Also this date: A statewide survey shows Alabama teachers believe schools are more dangerous and children more violent now than just five years ago, but school administrators in local systems haven’t seen that situation in reality. Oxford school Superintendent John Toland said he has seen no increase in overall discipline problems or violence. “Youngsters are more difficult to manage, I do agree with that. But again, it’s not the same thing as youngsters being violent,” Toland said.