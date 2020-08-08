Look Back ... to two Anniston teens meeting up in wartime, 1945

Aug. 8, 1945, in The Star: Although not as dire as last year, the problem of a teacher shortage in Calhoun County Schools is one that Superintendent A. C. Shelton needs to solve if the year is to begin with a full staff. One particular need is for a coach at Calhoun County High School; some 15-20 other positions would best be filled by former teachers reentering the classroom, Mr. Shelton said. Some of the vacancies this year, Mr. Shelton said, have been created by the additional teaching positions added to the system to take care of an increase in attendance. Also this date: Pfc. Richard Forrest Dobbins, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Dobbins of Piedmont, and Pfc. Lamar E. Brown, 19, son of Mrs. Brown of Anniston, had a reunion celebration back in June when they ran into each other in Salzburg, Austria. Brown was with the 101st Airborne Division at the time, while Dobbins was with the Third Infantry Division doing occupation duty in and around Salzburg. The two boys were formerly schoolmates at Anniston High School and went through basic training together at Fort McClellan last year.
Aug. 8, 1995, in The Star: East Alabama United Cerebral Palsy Center’s annual telethon had to cope with putting on its show in a new home, but organizers are reasonably happy with how things turned out. The event raised about $204,000 in pledges and donations. The City Auditorium had been the venue for many years, but this year it was held at the City Meeting Center at 17th and Noble.