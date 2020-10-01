Look Back ... to turning clocks back, 1945

Oct. 1, 1945, in The Star: You might think that the first time change for Americans in more than three years – the clocks went back an hour last night – would cause some confusion in local residents’ routines, and you would be correct. Western Union was swamped with telephone calls from firms which had Western Union clocks, the callers uncertain as to the procedure for changing their clocks. Noble Street pedestrians saw one clock giving one time, and a block farther the next clock was an hour later. Tired local merchants had not remembered to move the hands backward Saturday night. Farmers, of course, are happy. They say they no longer have to wait for the cows to get up and the daylight to come before they can start their chores. Also this date: An amendment proposed for the Alabama Constitution, subject to voters’ approval tomorrow, makes a change in the purpose of a funding amendment approved in 1933. Much heated rhetoric, both locally and statewide, is being generated by this question. Under the original amendment, income tax revenue was to be used for the payment of the state’s floating debt and for reduction of ad valorem (property) taxes. The proposed change would use the income tax revenue to complete payment of this debt, to compensate the state for revenue lost through homestead exemptions, and then funnel it into the state treasury for education and welfare of the people. Calhoun County has approximately 11,000 voters.
Oct. 1, 1995, in The Star: The church family of First Baptist in Piedmont next week will celebrate its 125th birthday. The all-day celebration will include a presentation from Dr. Frances Hamilton, executive director of the Alabama Historical Commission. The church’s current brick structure was erected in 1950. Also this date: More than 30 Boy Scouts from Troop 9 of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Anniston spent the day yesterday digging holes, chopping wood and burning brush in a section of thickly vegetated land at the “upper lake” and outpost area of Camp Lee, the denominational retreat east of Anniston. The project was the idea of Chris Stephens, a 14-year-old Donoho student who is working on his Eagle Scout service project badge.