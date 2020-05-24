Look Back … to turmoil in Clay County when a highly regarded principal is fired, 1995

May 24, 1945, in The Star: Linesmen engaged in laying the 650-mile Atlanta-Shreveport link of a transcontinental cable for the Long Lines Department of American Telephone and Telegraph Company enjoyed a barbecue held yesterday afternoon in the woods off the Anniston-Birmingham Highway, four miles west of Pell City. The men were also presented with a plaque citing them for a superior two-year safety record. The giant cable, which passes through Oxford, Anniston, Pell City and Birmingham, contains six coaxial tubes, each two being able to carry 480 conversations. The tubes will also be able to transmit television frequencies, and 48 quads of voice frequency. Also this date: A capture Nazi flag, the dimensions of an oversized rug, is on display at Alabama Power Company, a souvenir from Cpl. Clyde E. Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Harris of Oxford. Cpl. Harris, who is in Germany with a medical detachment of the 533rd Anti-aircraft Division of the Seventh Army, obtained the flag during one of the last struggles before the Germans’ unconditional surrender. Additionally: Graduation exercises tonight at 8 at the Anniston High School Auditorium will include a senior class presentation, “A Vision of Tomorrow,” a five-part combined skit and speaking program. Diplomas will be presented to 110 graduates, of whom about 40 boys will be entering the Armed Forces immediately.
May 24, 1995, in The Star: Oxford school board officials presented architectural designs for the proposed Oxford middle School to the Oxford City Council last night and asked for the city’s help in financing the project. The proposed building has 36 classrooms and could cost as much as $10 million, although more definitive estimates will be worked up between now and the end of June. The school would be built at the corner of U.S. 78 and Watson Drive.
Also this date: There’s turmoil in high school families in Clay County because the school board there failed to renew the contract of Clay County High School Principal Garey Reynolds, who was completing his second year as principal. As sometimes happens in these situations, the board’s action was completely unexpected and its members are refusing to talk about their action. Reynolds enjoys overwhelming community support as expressed through petitions and radio call-in traffic. Said high school senior Mark McCarter, “The thing that bothers us the most is that if [board members] have a legitimate reason, there’s no reason not to tell us.” Reynolds is an Ashland native who has already worked at the high school about 10 years; he was a multi-sport athlete and was salutatorian in his CCHS graduating class of 1981.