Look Back ... to turbulent times at Anniston High School, 1995

Oct. 27, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 27, 1995, in The Star: About 150 people came to the pavilion at Zinn Park last night to remember those who had been beaten, abused and killed by other who were supposed to love or protect them. Through gospel songs and a rousing sermon, organizers tried to persuade listeners to do what they can to end the crime that accounts for the deaths of 30 percent of the American women who are killed each year. Also this date: For the past 36 years, Anne Phillips has taught English at Anniston High School, but ever since a 17-year-old student attacked and pushed her to the floor about five weeks ago, she has wanted to walk out of her classroom and never return. At first Superintendent Paul Goodwin refused to accept her resignation, but last night Mrs. Phillips and about 18 upset teachers, friends and family showed up at a school board meeting. They apparently persuaded the board to allow Mrs. Phillips to step down at the end of the semester in January. Some observers inside the system said the attack on Mrs. Phillips is symptomatic of a breakdown in discipline that’s become evident within the last several months.