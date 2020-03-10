Look Back … to trouble with the courthouse bell, 1995

March 10, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 10, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission thinks it’s time to get the clock in the county courthouse ticking and its bell ringing again. Neither has worked for about three years. It’s just not clear who should do the work — the commission has in hand two widely varying bids for the job. One expert told the commission that it doesn’t look like the bell or clock has been properly maintained for 40 years. The expert is concerned that the bell’s hammer has been striking the same place on the bell since the original bell was replaced after a fire around 1930. Also this date: A developer named Sam Casto is opening the state’s second brew pub in Birmingham. His first, Port City Brewery, opened in Mobile in 1993. The pub’s brewmaster said he’ll have five kinds of beer. In Alabama, unlike some other states, a brew pub may only sell its beer on the premises and cannot bottle it. The pub also must be in an historic building in a county that was wet before Prohibition went into effect in 1920.