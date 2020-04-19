Look Back … to trouble in River City, according to one pastor, 1945

April 19, 1945, in The Star: The Rev. R. L. Howe, pastor of Baptist Tabernacle, apparently wishes to distance himself from a point of view held by members of the Ministerial Association of Anniston, who a few weeks ago approved the placing of pool tables in the Youth Center. In a letter to the editor, Rev. Howe writes, “I want to take this means of advising the mothers and fathers of Anniston that I took no part in this action and would not have, had I been present when such was approved by the Ministerial Association.” [The association on March 26 had favored the installation of pool tables at the Teen Age Club, 1330 Noble, to be used under "proper adult supervision" at all times.] Also this date: More than 40 students started classes this morning in a post school opened at Fort McClellan for children who cannot leave the post because of the poliomyelitis quarantine. They are children who have been obliged to stay away from their classes in the public schools of Anniston and Oxford; only those up to age 14 are affected. Conducting the classes will be Mrs. Josephine Bowman of 1205 Champaign Avenue (Ledbetter Heights), Anniston, and Mrs. J. M. Jenkins of 210 Grey Street, Oxford.

April 19, 1995, in The Star: At yesterday’s Anniston City Council work session, city department heads brought council members more than $1.8 million in requests — about double the amount Mayor David Dethrage estimated the city can spend on capital improvements. There’ll be more discussions later, but one item did get the council’s informal approval: the purchase of a $42,000 radio transmitter for a travelers’ information system. The system would allow passing interstate motorists to tune in to an AM radio station and hear all about Anniston and upcoming events there.

 

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...