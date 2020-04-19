Look Back … to trouble in River City, according to one pastor, 1945

April 19, 1995, in The Star: At yesterday’s Anniston City Council work session, city department heads brought council members more than $1.8 million in requests — about double the amount Mayor David Dethrage estimated the city can spend on capital improvements. There’ll be more discussions later, but one item did get the council’s informal approval: the purchase of a $42,000 radio transmitter for a travelers’ information system. The system would allow passing interstate motorists to tune in to an AM radio station and hear all about Anniston and upcoming events there.