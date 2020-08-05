Look Back ... to trash-dumping in Georgia, 1995

Aug. 5, 1945, in The Star: An Anniston Star for this date, which was a Sunday, apparently did not make it into the archive system we use, so we have no local history to give you for this date.
Aug. 5, 1995, in The Star: Even since Cleburne and Randolph counties closed their county landfills, adjoining Georgia counties are feeling dumped on. Some counties are fighting back, such as Troup County, which recently fined a 23-year-old man $600 for dumping his trash into a Georgia collection bin. Troup County marshal Ruben Hairston, who arrested the offender from Wadley, said the trash bin at Abbottsford has been filling up with trash from non-residents and contractors, and the county had decided to crack down.
Also this date: The Randolph County school board has voted unanimously to hire a Tuscaloosa physical education and drug education teacher as assistant principal of Randolph County High School. A teacher since 1978, Shirley Graham was hired two days ago on recommendation of Superintendent Dale McKay.