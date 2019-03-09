March 9, 1944, in The Star: Tragedy has struck quickly again in the prominent Daugette family of Jacksonville. Just days after the family’s home sustained severe damage from a tornado, little Clarence William Daugette III, age 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Forney Rutledge Daugette, died last night at Garner Hospital in Anniston. The child developed measles last week and an associated case of pneumonia is what killed him. Known as Billy, the boy was the grandson of the late Dr. Clarence William Daugette (1873-1942), for many years president of the teachers college, and on his mother’s side, of the late M. T. Moody of Piedmont. Besides parents, grandmothers, aunts and uncles, the boy is also survived by a brother, Forney Rutledge Daugette Jr.
March 9, 1994, in The Star: The next mayor of Talladega will be its City Council president, Donald Hubbard, following today’s jury verdict of “guilty” against Mayor Larry Barton. The federal court jury in Birmingham, after more than 10 hours of deliberations over three days, found that Barton, 53, defrauded the City of Talladega of $5,000 through a scheme in which checks were paid to a mystery stump remover then cashed by the mayor. Barton will remain free on bond until his sentencing date on April 22, but he will lose his job as mayor and will have to report to a probation officer. “I don’t blame anybody but myself,” Barton said after the verdict.