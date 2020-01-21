Look Back … to Tornado Supply Co. on West 15th Street, 1945

Jan. 21, 1945, in The Star: The Tornado Supply Company is now open for business in the former Hale Buggy Company building on West 15th Street. A remodeling of the spacious old buggy manufacturing plant allows the company to stock as many items as possible for builders, mills and industries. The business is headed by a Pittsburgh, Pa., native named Barron Storms. Alex Rowell of Cleburne County is vice president and sales manager and Jim Pullen is secretary and treasurer. Also this date: In service news, we’re told that Pvt. Roy Voss is with the First Special Services Forces known as the “Black Devils” in France, where they first saw action on the Anglo beachhead. For 99 nights they painted their faces black and roamed behind the German lines, pasting their divisional stickers on the Germans they knifed. The diaries of the dead Germans stated “the Black Devils are all around us every time we come into the lines and we never hear them come. Roy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Voss, live on Leyden Hill in Anniston. Additionally: A brief column of news of primary interest to the immediate Anniston High School community concludes with this: “Students at AHS are looking forward to hearing some good news about Tommy Graham soon. Tommy was reported missing in action according to word received this week. He's a graduate of AHS and winner of the athletic cup in 1943. We’re all hoping for good news — soon.” [Thankfully, the popular student athlete would be released from a German POW camp in April and return safely home.]
Jan. 21, 1995, in The Star: More than nine hours after a power outage blacked out most of Heflin yesterday morning, two areas of the city remained powerless. Alabama Power officials were working after 9 p.m. last night to restore power to areas served by the North Hollis and West Heflin substations. “There was a fault in the system somewhere that cause a failure of the insulator at Heflin’s transmission substation,” sad Alabama Power spokesman Buddy Eiland.