Look Back ... to time off for hard-working clerks, 1945

March 4, 1945, in The Star: Oxford yesterday led all other sections of Calhoun County by turning in the first report on the 1945 Red Cross War Fund drive, with a total of $1,063 collected to date. Ohatchee was a close second. Highlight of the report by the Oxford committee was the collection of $215 at Calhoun County High School (its quota was $115) and $98 at the city school, according to Mrs. R. F. Lamar, its principal.
Also this date: An announcement placed by 20 Anniston retail stores, listed by name, tells the buying public that owing to a shortage of clerical help, the stores will close each Wednesday afternoon until further notice. The closures, intended to compensate employees for their extra efforts required due to the shortage, follow in line with grocery stores, furniture stores and barber shops which have already cut back hours.
March 4, 1995, in The Star: A top Defense Department officials said yesterday the Army has applied for five environmental permits to build a live-agent chemical defense training facility at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The military’s recommendation that Fort McClellan be closed hinges on moving its chemical school to the Missouri base, but the Missouri Department of Natural Resources must first grant the necessary permits.
Also this date: Special services this weekend at Sweet Rock Baptist Church in Oxford are planned for the purpose of honoring its minister of music, Michael Evans.