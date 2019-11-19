Nov. 19, 1944, in The Star: Three men of Calhoun County were included in the list of those killed in action whose names the War Department released Saturday. They are Lt. James R. Peters, whose parents, Mr and Mrs. James Peters, moved from Talladega to 430 West 14th Street several months ago; Pfc. Artis J. L. Grubbs of DeArmanville, Rt. 1; and Pfc Clayton L. Harper of Piedmont, Rt. 2. In addition, two other men were reported wounded in action: Pfc. George L. Gorey of Jacksonville, Rt. 2, entered service in May 1943 and Pvt. Boyd H. Bradberry of Anniston, Rt. 3, entered service in November 1943. Also this date: Funeral services will be held in two days for Mrs. H. T. Ytterboe, 82, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northfield, Minn., of which Mrs. Ytterboe was a charter member. She was the mother of Mrs. Harry M. Ayers of Anniston, who was with her mother at the time of her passing on Nov. 17. Mrs. Ytterboe had visited Anniston on several occasions, “and by her gentle nature greatly endeared herself to many friends she had made here.” Additionally: The Standard filling station in Jacksonville, A. R. Dickerson, proprietor, was robbed a few nights ago. Two Piedmont boys, ages just 10 and 12, were arrested in Gadsden and returned to Jacksonville by Chief of Police W. J. Harris. The boys returned a portion of the money stolen from the cash register, as well as gasoline coupons.
Nov. 19, 1994, in The Star: Sixth-ranked Auburn (9-0-1) tangles with fourth-ranked Alabama (10-0) this afternoon in arguably the most-anticipated Iron Bowl since 1971, the last time the two rivals met as undefeated teams. As such, the game has captured some national attention — ESPN is staging its “College Gameday” live from Legion Field. Need a ticket? Go to the venerable stadium, where you can hope $300 might land you a nosebleed seat in the end zone. The only tarnish on the contest is that Auburn is still on probation from the NCAA, although this game is the final one of the two-year penalty.