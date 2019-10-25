Oct. 25, 1944, in The Star: The school at Four Mile and its teacher, Mrs. Ruth L. Box, will be consolidated with the school at Weaver, where there’s a vacancy, according to a report from the Calhoun County superintendent’s office. The small number of pupils at Four Mile will make this an economical change, according to Superintendent A. C. Shelton. Also this date: Dr. Montgomery Gilbert Shipp, one of Anniston’s leading physicians for more than a quarter of a century, died last night at his home at 1107 Montvue Road, following an illness of three weeks. He was 65, and it’s thought that fatigue from an overwhelming crush of patients for more than two years contributed to his fatal illness. Funeral services will be tomorrow afternoon at the Methodist church, with burial in Highland Cemetery. Dr. Shipp came to Anniston in 1918 from Albertville. Additionally: The chief executive leaders of Oxford, Anniston, Blue Mountain, Jacksonville, Piedmont and Calhoun County, as well as members of their respective governing bodies, all attended a meeting of the Exchange Club yesterday to hear an inspiring speech from Cooper Green, president of the Birmingham City Commission. [Hobson City, being a town of black residents and governance, was apparently excluded from the event.]
Oct. 25, 1994, in The Star: Tiger Woods, an 18-year-old Stanford freshman, is far and away the biggest draw for sports writers and spectators alike at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate tournament at Shoal Creek Country Club in Birmingham. Among many other feats of skill, Woods won the U.S. Junior Amateur three times, exceptional because no other golfer has even won it twice. “Tiger’s a super player. He’s a little erratic at times, but he’s got a lot of poise,” said Pate, who once called Anniston home. Also this date: Many from the Anniston area are attending Rev. Billy Graham’s crusade at the Georgia Dome this week because they believe it could be his final big event, given his age, 75, and relative frailty. But they also love his theology and his personal traits, too. “I have a real respect for Dr. Graham, the fact he has remained so consistent,” said Pam West, director of children’s ministries at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. “He’s bold, but also loving,” observed Debbie Ragsdale, 40, of Alexandria.